The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 76, Luck 57
Appleton West 68, Adams-Friendship 58
Ashwaubenon 66, Menasha 37
Barneveld 64, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 63
Belleville 92, Lancaster 42
Brodhead 70, River Valley 54
Brown Deer 99, Turner 76
Chilton 58, Ripon 28
Clintonville 64, Wautoma 55
Colfax 83, Augusta 49
Deerfield 77, Waterloo 28
Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 40
Edgar 60, Assumption 47
Fall Creek 66, Durand 59
Fall River 77, Montello 33
Goodman 95, White Lake 73
Heritage Christian 91, Kenosha Christian Life 66
Hillsboro 78, Wonewoc-Center 22
Howards Grove 57, Hilbert 25
Hurley 68, Bayfield 59
Hustisford 71, Dodgeland 43
Kettle Moraine 91, Waukesha North 53
Kohler 99, Random Lake 55
Lakeland 43, Antigo 31
Lodi 45, Amherst 35
Luther 93, Sparta 68
Markesan 59, Cambria-Friesland 44
Marshall 67, Poynette 50
Martin Luther 70, Lake Country Lutheran 48
Mayville 71, North Fond du Lac 46
McDonell Central 74, Flambeau 40
Mellen 77, Butternut 20
Menominee Indian 68, Crandon 53
Mineral Point 55, Platteville 49
North Crawford 68, Weston 47
Northland Lutheran 71, Rosholt 63
Northwood 60, Birchwood 47
Norway, Mich. 58, Niagara 52
Oakfield 61, Valley Christian 32
Osceola 72, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 68
Ozaukee 60, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57
Pardeeville 67, Rio 36
Parkview 31, Palmyra-Eagle 29
Platteville 75, Fennimore 36
Prairie du Chien 57, Lancaster 43
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 72, Mercer 28
Solon Springs 92, South Shore 36
St. Mary Catholic 83, Manitowoc Lutheran 61
Stockbridge 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43
Sun Prairie 62, Racine Horlick 57
Superior 86, Ashland 39
Tomah 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58
Warren, Ill. 69, Argyle 52
Waupun 68, Lomira 40
Wausau East 86, Merrill 70
Williams Bay 83, Madison Country Day 46
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82, Horicon 51
Winona Cotter, Minn. 78, Coulee Christian-Providence 24
Wisconsin Heights 64, Pecatonica 50
Xavier 81, Fox Valley Lutheran 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..