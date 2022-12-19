The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amery 76, Luck 57

Appleton West 68, Adams-Friendship 58

Ashwaubenon 66, Menasha 37

Barneveld 64, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 63

Belleville 92, Lancaster 42

Brodhead 70, River Valley 54

Brown Deer 99, Turner 76

Chilton 58, Ripon 28

Clintonville 64, Wautoma 55

Colfax 83, Augusta 49

Deerfield 77, Waterloo 28

Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 40

Edgar 60, Assumption 47

Fall Creek 66, Durand 59

Fall River 77, Montello 33

Goodman 95, White Lake 73

Heritage Christian 91, Kenosha Christian Life 66

Hillsboro 78, Wonewoc-Center 22

Howards Grove 57, Hilbert 25

Hurley 68, Bayfield 59

Hustisford 71, Dodgeland 43

Kettle Moraine 91, Waukesha North 53

Kohler 99, Random Lake 55

Lakeland 43, Antigo 31

Lodi 45, Amherst 35

Luther 93, Sparta 68

Markesan 59, Cambria-Friesland 44

Marshall 67, Poynette 50

Martin Luther 70, Lake Country Lutheran 48

Mayville 71, North Fond du Lac 46

McDonell Central 74, Flambeau 40

Mellen 77, Butternut 20

Menominee Indian 68, Crandon 53

Mineral Point 55, Platteville 49

North Crawford 68, Weston 47

Northland Lutheran 71, Rosholt 63

Northwood 60, Birchwood 47

Norway, Mich. 58, Niagara 52

Oakfield 61, Valley Christian 32

Osceola 72, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 68

Ozaukee 60, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57

Pardeeville 67, Rio 36

Parkview 31, Palmyra-Eagle 29

Platteville 75, Fennimore 36

Prairie du Chien 57, Lancaster 43

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 72, Mercer 28

Solon Springs 92, South Shore 36

St. Mary Catholic 83, Manitowoc Lutheran 61

Stockbridge 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43

Sun Prairie 62, Racine Horlick 57

Superior 86, Ashland 39

Tomah 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58

Warren, Ill. 69, Argyle 52

Waupun 68, Lomira 40

Wausau East 86, Merrill 70

Williams Bay 83, Madison Country Day 46

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82, Horicon 51

Winona Cotter, Minn. 78, Coulee Christian-Providence 24

Wisconsin Heights 64, Pecatonica 50

Xavier 81, Fox Valley Lutheran 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..