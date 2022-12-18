The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin 54, Hou, Minn. 39

Appleton West 68, Adams-Friendship 58

Arrowhead 67, Oak Creek 57

Audubon Tech and Communication 74, Menominee, Mich. 68

Black River Falls 65, New Berlin Eisenhower 49

Columbus Catholic 54, Prairie du Chien 35

Crivitz 73, Lena 16

DeForest 60, Cedarburg 59

Gillett 67, Bowler 46

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 73, Manitowoc Lutheran 59

Hamilton 91, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin, Ill. 62

Hudson 82, St. Croix Prep, Minn. 36

Iowa-Grant 78, Ithaca 76

Joliet West, Ill. 83, Neenah 70

Kenosha Tremper 88, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 67

La Crosse Central 68, Waunakee 43

Lincoln 64, Gilmanton 54

Madison East 71, Beloit Memorial 68

Madison La Follette 84, Madison West 72

Madison Memorial 60, Sun Prairie West 59

McDonell Central 78, Osseo-Fairchild 59

Middleton 68, Janesville Parker 46

Milw. Bay View 87, Tenor/Veritas 43

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 86, Milw. Academy of Excellence 52

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 108, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter), Ill. 50

Milwaukee Hamilton 98, Roncalli 46

Milwaukee North 64, Milwaukee Madison 55

Mineral Point 55, Platteville 49

Monroe 59, Fort Atkinson 52

Necedah 57, Independence 26

Niagara 78, Saint Thomas Aquinas 39

Nicolet 68, Brown Deer 51

Oakfield 54, Catholic Central 49

Ozaukee 89, Kohler 85

Peshtigo 62, Oconto Falls 43

Poynette 57, Randolph 54

Racine St. Catherine’s 66, Saint Thomas More 56

Rockford Christian Life, Ill. 58, Rock County Christian 21

Royall 75, New Lisbon 40

Southern Door 80, Destiny 56

The Prairie School 46, Shoreland Lutheran 42

West Salem 81, Verona Area 60

Williams Bay 59, Juda 16

Winneconne 68, Mayville 54

Arena Invitational=

Waukee Northwest, Iowa 70, Pewaukee 67

