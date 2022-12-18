The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin 47, Hou, Minn. 43

Cedarburg 67, Green Bay Preble 43

DeForest 61, Onalaska 48

Deerfield 79, Wayland Academy 50

Edgerton 77, Evansville 35

Fox Valley Lutheran 67, Xavier 38

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 52, Oneida Nation 47

Green Bay Preble 83, Milwaukee King 81

Iola-Scandinavia 48, Amherst 37

Ithaca 49, Iowa-Grant 34

Kewaskum 68, Ozaukee 27

Lincoln 63, Gilmanton 9

Marshfield 61, Saint Croix Central 41

McDonell Central 54, Osseo-Fairchild 48

McFarland 66, Oregon 56

Milwaukee King 49, Plymouth 34

Mineral Point 66, Boscobel 28

Monticello 57, Seneca 30

Potosi/Cassville 50, East Dubuque, Ill. 35

Prairie du Chien 68, Black Hawk 26

Regis 60, Columbus Catholic 55

Sheboygan Falls 44, Lomira 39

Sheboygan North 89, Sheboygan South 57

Shullsburg 54, Kickapoo 51

Somerset 44, Baldwin-Woodville 39

Superior 63, Northwestern 51

Waunakee 74, Middleton 35

Williams Bay 56, Juda 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Madison Country Day vs. Wayland Academy, ccd.

