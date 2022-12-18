The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 47, Hou, Minn. 43
Cedarburg 67, Green Bay Preble 43
DeForest 61, Onalaska 48
Deerfield 79, Wayland Academy 50
Edgerton 77, Evansville 35
Fox Valley Lutheran 67, Xavier 38
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 52, Oneida Nation 47
Green Bay Preble 83, Milwaukee King 81
Iola-Scandinavia 48, Amherst 37
Ithaca 49, Iowa-Grant 34
Kewaskum 68, Ozaukee 27
Lincoln 63, Gilmanton 9
Marshfield 61, Saint Croix Central 41
McDonell Central 54, Osseo-Fairchild 48
McFarland 66, Oregon 56
Milwaukee King 49, Plymouth 34
Mineral Point 66, Boscobel 28
Monticello 57, Seneca 30
Potosi/Cassville 50, East Dubuque, Ill. 35
Prairie du Chien 68, Black Hawk 26
Regis 60, Columbus Catholic 55
Sheboygan Falls 44, Lomira 39
Sheboygan North 89, Sheboygan South 57
Shullsburg 54, Kickapoo 51
Somerset 44, Baldwin-Woodville 39
Superior 63, Northwestern 51
Waunakee 74, Middleton 35
Williams Bay 56, Juda 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Madison Country Day vs. Wayland Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..