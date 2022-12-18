GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams lost All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp to a high ankle sprain that could sideline him for the rest of the season. The Green Bay Packers lost their top wideout from the past few seasons when they traded two-time All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Their absences will turn Monday night’s Rams-Packers game into a showcase for young pass catchers. Green Bay’s Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, and Los Angeles’ Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell have stepped into their respective teams’ voids at the position with promise and production.

