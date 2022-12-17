The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 47, Hou, Minn. 43
DeForest 61, Onalaska 48
Deerfield 79, Wayland Academy 50
Green Bay Preble 83, Milwaukee King 81
Iola-Scandinavia 48, Amherst 37
Ithaca 49, Iowa-Grant 34
Marshfield 61, Saint Croix Central 41
McDonell Central 54, Osseo-Fairchild 48
McFarland 66, Oregon 56
Mineral Point 66, Boscobel 28
Prairie du Chien 68, Black Hawk 26
Shullsburg 54, Kickapoo 51
Waunakee 74, Middleton 35
Williams Bay 56, Juda 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Madison Country Day vs. Wayland Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..