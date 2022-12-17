The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 54, Hou, Minn. 39
Appleton West 68, Adams-Friendship 58
Arrowhead 67, Oak Creek 57
Columbus Catholic 54, Prairie du Chien 35
Gillett 67, Bowler 46
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 73, Manitowoc Lutheran 59
Hudson 82, St. Croix Prep, Minn. 36
Iowa-Grant 78, Ithaca 76
Joliet West, Ill. 83, Neenah 70
Kenosha Tremper 88, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 67
Lincoln 64, Gilmanton 54
Madison East 71, Beloit Memorial 68
Madison La Follette 84, Madison West 72
McDonell Central 78, Osseo-Fairchild 59
Middleton 68, Janesville Parker 46
Milw. Bay View 87, Tenor/Veritas 43
Milwaukee Hamilton 98, Roncalli 46
Milwaukee North 64, Milwaukee Madison 55
Monroe 59, Fort Atkinson 52
Necedah 57, Independence 26
Niagara 78, Saint Thomas Aquinas 39
Oakfield 54, Catholic Central 49
Ozaukee 89, Kohler 85
Poynette 57, Randolph 54
The Prairie School 46, Shoreland Lutheran 42
West Salem 81, Verona Area 60
Williams Bay 59, Juda 16
Winneconne 68, Mayville 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..