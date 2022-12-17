The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 67, Oak Creek 57

Kenosha Tremper 88, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 67

Lincoln 64, Gilmanton 54

Madison East 71, Beloit Memorial 68

Madison La Follette 84, Madison West 72

Milw. Bay View 87, Tenor/Veritas 43

Milwaukee North 64, Milwaukee Madison 55

Oakfield 54, Catholic Central 49

Ozaukee 89, Kohler 85

West Salem 81, Verona Area 60

Winneconne 68, Mayville 54

