By The Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in a matchup featuring two of the NFL’s most disappointing teams. The Rams won the Super Bowl and the Packers had the NFC’s top playoff seed last season. Both are below .500 this season. Los Angeles QB Baker Mayfield will get a chance to continue rejuvenating his career after leading a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in his Rams debut. The Packers are back from their bye week after keeping their faint playoff hopes alive with a come-from-behind victory at Chicago.

