BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburndale 62, Stratford 48

Belmont 47, Albany 43

Brillion 64, Valders 53

Cambria-Friesland 69, Johnson Creek 23

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 55

Cedarburg 64, Whitefish Bay 56

Central Wisconsin Christian 55, Oakfield 39

Cuba City 72, Southwestern 54

Darlington 56, Boscobel 26

Deerfield 80, Parkview 42

East Troy 82, Clinton 68

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 63, Mishicot 38

Fall River 55, Markesan 52

Fennimore 54, Iowa-Grant 45

Franklin 0, Kenosha Tremper 0

Horicon 57, Dodgeland 40

Howards Grove 72, Reedsville 55

Ithaca 87, Belmont 40

Kenosha Indian Trail 76, Oak Creek 67

Kewaunee 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50

Kiel 71, Two Rivers 36

Kimberly 52, Oshkosh West 40

Lakeside Lutheran 62, Lake Country Lutheran 53

Lourdes Academy 67, Valley Christian 28

Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59

McFarland 75, Edgerton 56

Milton 70, Mount Horeb 59

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 82, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 59

Milwaukee Pulaski 70, Milwaukee Arts 61

Mineral Point 75, Riverdale 29

New Holstein 81, Chilton 62

Newman Catholic 61, Assumption 44

North Crawford 59, Wild Rose 39

Onalaska 80, La Crosse Logan 33

Oostburg 80, Sheboygan Area Luth. 65

Oregon 71, Milton 53

Ozaukee 89, Kohler 85

Palmyra-Eagle 39, Johnson Creek 20

Pardeeville 65, Randolph 51

Platteville 74, River Valley 39

Prairie du Chien 57, Lancaster 43

Racine Case 69, Racine Park 58

Racine Horlick 70, Kenosha Bradford 57

Racine St. Catherine’s 76, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73

Random Lake 57, Sheboygan Christian 48

River Falls 73, Westosha Central 70

River Ridge 57, Black Hawk 34

Roncalli 59, Sheboygan Falls 41

Saint Lawrence Seminary 51, Stockbridge 29

Salam School 87, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 32

Seneca 76, Weston 33

St. Mary Catholic 87, Hilbert 52

Sturgeon Bay 87, Sevastopol 38

Unity 60, Mondovi 54

Wayland Academy 70, Hustisford 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bangor vs. Brookwood, ccd.

Lodi vs. Monroe, ppd.

Northwestern vs. Spooner, ccd.

Watertown vs. Baraboo, ppd.

