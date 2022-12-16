By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — After landing free-agent catcher Omar Narváez, the New York Mets have signed five players to minor league contracts. Narváez and the Mets agreed to a $15 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. New York signed reliever Tommy Hunter, right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis, outfielder Abraham Almonte and infielder José Peraza to minor league deals that include invites to spring training. Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley, recovering from Tommy John surgery, also returns to the Mets on a minor league contract. Narváez, an All-Star in 2021 with Milwaukee, batted just .206 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 84 games last season for the Brewers.

