The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 53, Barneveld 50
Almond-Bancroft 50, Tri-County 28
Altoona 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45
Amery 66, New Richmond 63
Appleton East 64, Fond du Lac 63
Appleton North 61, Appleton West 33
Arrowhead 58, Muskego 47
Bangor 100, New Lisbon 17
Belleville 49, Wisconsin Heights 47
Bonduel 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 11
Brillion 61, Valders 42
Brookfield Academy 82, Saint Francis 51
Brookfield East 64, Brookfield Central 27
Catholic Central 57, Messmer 8
Cedar Grove-Belgium 78, Ozaukee 49
Central Wisconsin Christian 45, Horicon 31
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46, Cumberland 36
Chilton 64, Roncalli 47
Clear Lake 56, Shell Lake 40
Colfax 61, Spring Valley 34
Columbus 53, Lakeside Lutheran 34
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 30
DeForest 61, La Crosse Central 54
Delavan-Darien 52, Burlington 48
Dominican 56, Martin Luther 38
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Reedsville 52
Fall River 62, Montello 45
Fennimore 57, Southwestern 39
Freedom 62, Little Chute 16
Germantown 71, Milwaukee DSHA 39
Grafton 54, Nicolet 37
Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 30
Greenfield 73, Milwaukee Lutheran 30
Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 19
Hamilton 52, Wauwatosa West 46
Hayward 44, Cameron 39
Hillsboro 49, Cashton 31
Homestead 80, Port Washington 32
Howards Grove 74, Hilbert 16
Janesville Parker 72, Beloit Memorial 63
Johnson Creek 52, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 51
Kaukauna 70, Hortonville 59
Kettle Moraine 75, Waukesha North 26
Kickapoo 46, Ithaca 23
Kiel 58, New Holstein 52
Kimberly 42, Oshkosh North 39
Lena 59, Oneida Nation 53
Lourdes Academy 58, Oakfield 30
Luther 70, Viroqua 29
Madison Memorial 85, Madison West 24
Manitowoc Lincoln 61, De Pere 49
Marinette 71, Clintonville 61, OT
Markesan 46, Cambria-Friesland 14
Marshall 64, Waterloo 55
Marshfield 63, D.C. Everest 21
Medford Area 57, Tomahawk 16
Mellen 54, Butternut 36
Menomonee Falls 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 43
Milw. Washington 50, Milwaukee Hamilton 15
Milwaukee School of Languages 57, Milwaukee Vincent 20
Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 35
Neillsville 74, Colby 33
New Auburn 35, Clayton 33
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 43
New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 34
Niagara 42, Gillett 39
Northwestern 55, Ashland 35
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha South 28
Oconto 54, Kewaunee 39
Owen-Withee 62, Rib Lake 24
Pardeeville 61, Rio 60
Peshtigo 73, Gibraltar 57
Pewaukee 63, Pius XI Catholic 53
Phillips 75, Athens 66
Platteville 63, Lancaster 38
Poynette 60, Lodi 36
Prairie du Chien 61, Richland Center 27
Prentice 67, Chequamegon 42
Racine Lutheran 46, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 38
Randolph 63, Princeton/Green Lake 13
Random Lake 60, Kohler 57
River Falls 47, Baldwin-Woodville 38
River Ridge 42, Shullsburg 26
Royall 63, Wonewoc-Center 33
Saint Thomas More 44, Racine St. Catherine’s 43
Sevastopol 53, Algoma 30
Seymour 61, Green Bay East 38
Sheboygan Christian 77, Sheboygan Area Luth. 39
Sheboygan Falls 56, Two Rivers 39
Siren 54, Frederic 37
South Milwaukee 46, Whitnall 39
South Shore 60, Solon Springs 46
Southern Door 76, Sturgeon Bay 37
St. Mary Catholic 60, Manitowoc Lutheran 37
Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29
Sun Prairie 53, Janesville Craig 43
Sun Prairie West 77, Middleton 59
Suring 51, Crivitz 35
The Prairie School 80, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Three Lakes 55, Elcho 20
Turtle Lake 50, Unity 48
Verona Area 82, Madison East 42
Waukesha West 70, Mukwonago 36
Wautoma 32, Adams-Friendship 21
Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge 40
Wayland Academy 61, Hustisford 58
West Bend West 68, West Bend East 56
West De Pere 61, Menasha 47
West Salem 49, Westby 34
Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 12
Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36
Wild Rose 50, Rosholt 40
Wisconsin Dells 57, Mauston 28
Wisconsin Lutheran 63, Shorewood 58
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69, Menominee Indian 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bowler vs. White Lake, ccd.
Boyceville vs. Elk Mound, ppd.
Bruce vs. Prairie Farm, ppd.
Cambridge vs. New Glarus, ppd.
Coleman vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas, ppd.
Durand vs. Elmwood/Plum City, ppd.
Madison Country Day vs. Williams Bay, ccd.
