BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 92, Tri-County 22
Amherst 59, Iola-Scandinavia 34
Appleton West 66, Appleton North 63
Aquinas 63, La Crosse Logan 40
Arrowhead 89, Muskego 70
Auburndale 57, Newman Catholic 49
Audubon Tech and Communication 91, Milwaukee Madison 77
Barneveld 57, Albany 37
Bay Port 88, Ashwaubenon 83, OT
Belleville 74, Lake Mills 67
Berlin 46, Kewaskum 24
Bloomer 57, Regis 54
Brookfield Central 62, Brookfield East 58
Burlington 81, Westosha Central 61
Campbellsport 49, Mayville 38
Cassville 60, Belmont 37
Cedar Grove-Belgium 55, Living Word Lutheran 48
Cedarburg 68, Southern Door 60
Central Wisconsin Christian 55, Horicon 50
Chequamegon 50, Phillips 40
Clear Lake 40, Shell Lake 36
Clinton 73, Brodhead 65
Clintonville 61, Marinette 35
Colby 76, Gilman 28
Columbus 62, Wisconsin Dells 50
Columbus Catholic 59, Neillsville 36
Cudahy 63, Brown Deer 51
De Pere 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 56
Denmark 53, Luxemburg-Casco 46
East Troy 64, Evansville 51
Eau Claire Memorial 57, River Falls 48
Eau Claire North 68, New Richmond 55
Edgerton 62, Turner 51
Edgewood 69, Stoughton 60
Fall Creek 52, Stanley-Boyd 31
Florence 49, Phelps 24
Fond du Lac 68, Appleton East 61
Green Bay Southwest 71, Pulaski 49
Greenfield 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 72
Hamilton 70, Wauwatosa West 58
Hartford Union 62, Slinger 58
Highland 61, Shullsburg 36
Holmen 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57
Homestead 85, Port Washington 44
Hortonville 83, Kaukauna 68
Ithaca 81, Kickapoo 53
Jefferson 69, Whitewater 58
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 61, Racine Lutheran 53
Kettle Moraine 91, Waukesha North 53
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Waupun 53
Kimberly 66, Oshkosh North 62
La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32
Lakeland 43, Antigo 31
Little Chute 55, Freedom 31
Lomira 84, North Fond du Lac 67
Marathon 60, Stratford 35
Marquette University 66, Germantown 46
Marshfield 63, D.C. Everest 60
Martin Luther 78, Dominican 71
McFarland 68, Big Foot 50
Medford Area 57, Tomahawk 16
Melrose-Mindoro 51, Augusta 23
Menasha 46, Seymour 41
Messmer 97, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39
Milwaukee Juneau 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 60
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Vincent 64
Milwaukee South 79, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 44
Monona Grove 47, Mount Horeb 46
Monticello 76, Juda 8
Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 53
Mukwonago 61, Waukesha West 51
Neenah 72, Waunakee 45
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Greendale 60
New Berlin West 57, West Allis Central 49
New London 68, Green Bay East 36
Nicolet 91, Grafton 82
North Crawford 68, Weston 47
Notre Dame 57, Green Bay Preble 50
Oconomowoc 69, Waukesha South 56
Omro 78, Laconia 62
Onalaska 82, Sparta 32
Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood 15
Pacelli 57, Pittsville 40
Pardeeville 68, Wisconsin Heights 62
Pecatonica 56, Black Hawk 54
Plymouth 72, Ripon 64
Prescott 97, Amery 66
Rice Lake 69, Menomonie 48
River Ridge 66, Potosi 44
Saint Croix Central 74, Altoona 59
Sauk Prairie 61, Beaver Dam 55
Seneca 53, De Soto 29
Siren 54, Frederic 47
Somerset 77, Ellsworth 49
St. Marys Springs 90, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77
Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29
Thorp 55, Cadott 49
Unity 64, Turtle Lake 55
Washburn 81, Mercer 46
Waterford 69, Elkhorn Area 41
Waupaca 62, Oconto Falls 58
Wauzeka-Steuben 89, La Farge 41
West Allis Nathan Hale 58, Menomonee Falls 51
West Bend East 61, West Bend West 52
Westfield Area 50, Nekoosa 45
Weyauwega-Fremont 57, Bonduel 56
Whitehall 73, Blair-Taylor 61
Wilmot Union 71, Delavan-Darien 38
Winneconne 70, Shiocton 51
Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Shorewood 33
Wrightstown 77, Fox Valley Lutheran 71
Xavier 65, West De Pere 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cochrane-Fountain City vs. Eleva-Strum, ppd.
