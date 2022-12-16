The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 53, Barneveld 50

Almond-Bancroft 50, Tri-County 28

Altoona 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45

Amery 66, New Richmond 63

Appleton East 64, Fond du Lac 63

Arrowhead 58, Muskego 47

Belleville 49, Wisconsin Heights 47

Bonduel 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 11

Brillion 61, Valders 42

Brookfield Academy 82, Saint Francis 51

Brookfield East 64, Brookfield Central 27

Catholic Central 57, Messmer 8

Cedar Grove-Belgium 78, Ozaukee 49

Central Wisconsin Christian 45, Horicon 31

Chilton 64, Roncalli 47

Clear Lake 56, Shell Lake 40

Colfax 61, Spring Valley 34

Columbus 53, Lakeside Lutheran 34

Cuba City 81, Riverdale 30

DeForest 61, La Crosse Central 54

Delavan-Darien 52, Burlington 48

Dominican 56, Martin Luther 38

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Reedsville 52

Fall River 62, Montello 45

Fennimore 57, Southwestern 39

Freedom 62, Little Chute 16

Germantown 71, Milwaukee DSHA 39

Grafton 54, Nicolet 37

Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 30

Greenfield 73, Milwaukee Lutheran 30

Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 19

Hamilton 52, Wauwatosa West 46

Hayward 44, Cameron 39

Hillsboro 49, Cashton 31

Homestead 80, Port Washington 32

Howards Grove 74, Hilbert 16

Janesville Parker 72, Beloit Memorial 63

Johnson Creek 52, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 51

Kaukauna 70, Hortonville 59

Kettle Moraine 75, Waukesha North 26

Kickapoo 46, Ithaca 23

Kiel 58, New Holstein 52

Kimberly 42, Oshkosh North 39

Lena 59, Oneida Nation 53

Lourdes Academy 58, Oakfield 30

Luther 70, Viroqua 29

Madison Memorial 85, Madison West 24

Manitowoc Lincoln 61, De Pere 49

Marinette 71, Clintonville 61, OT

Markesan 46, Cambria-Friesland 14

Marshall 64, Waterloo 55

Marshfield 63, D.C. Everest 21

Medford Area 57, Tomahawk 16

Mellen 54, Butternut 36

Menomonee Falls 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 43

Milw. Washington 50, Milwaukee Hamilton 15

Milwaukee School of Languages 57, Milwaukee Vincent 20

Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 35

Neillsville 74, Colby 33

New Auburn 35, Clayton 33

New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 43

New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 34

Niagara 42, Gillett 39

Northwestern 55, Ashland 35

Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha South 28

Oconto 54, Kewaunee 39

Owen-Withee 62, Rib Lake 24

Pardeeville 61, Rio 60

Peshtigo 73, Gibraltar 57

Pewaukee 63, Pius XI Catholic 53

Phillips 75, Athens 66

Platteville 63, Lancaster 38

Poynette 60, Lodi 36

Prairie du Chien 61, Richland Center 27

Prentice 67, Chequamegon 42

Randolph 63, Princeton/Green Lake 13

Random Lake 60, Kohler 57

River Falls 47, Baldwin-Woodville 38

River Ridge 42, Shullsburg 26

Royall 63, Wonewoc-Center 33

Saint Thomas More 44, Racine St. Catherine’s 43

Sevastopol 53, Algoma 30

Seymour 61, Green Bay East 38

Sheboygan Christian 77, Sheboygan Area Luth. 39

Sheboygan Falls 56, Two Rivers 39

Siren 54, Frederic 37

South Milwaukee 46, Whitnall 39

South Shore 60, Solon Springs 46

Southern Door 76, Sturgeon Bay 37

Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29

Sun Prairie 53, Janesville Craig 43

Sun Prairie West 77, Middleton 59

Suring 51, Crivitz 35

The Prairie School 80, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Three Lakes 55, Elcho 20

Turtle Lake 50, Unity 48

Verona Area 82, Madison East 42

Waukesha West 70, Mukwonago 36

Wautoma 32, Adams-Friendship 21

Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge 40

Wayland Academy 61, Hustisford 58

West Bend West 68, West Bend East 56

West De Pere 61, Menasha 47

West Salem 49, Westby 34

Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 12

Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36

Wild Rose 50, Rosholt 40

Wisconsin Dells 57, Mauston 28

Wisconsin Lutheran 63, Shorewood 58

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69, Menominee Indian 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boyceville vs. Elk Mound, ppd.

Bruce vs. Prairie Farm, ppd.

Cambridge vs. New Glarus, ppd.

Coleman vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas, ppd.

Madison Country Day vs. Williams Bay, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..