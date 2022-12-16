The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 59, Iola-Scandinavia 34

Appleton West 66, Appleton North 63

Auburndale 57, Newman Catholic 49

Barneveld 57, Albany 37

Bay Port 88, Ashwaubenon 83, OT

Bloomer 57, Regis 54

Burlington 81, Westosha Central 61

Campbellsport 49, Mayville 38

Cassville 60, Belmont 37

Cedar Grove-Belgium 55, Living Word Lutheran 48

Cedarburg 68, Southern Door 60

Chequamegon 50, Phillips 40

Clear Lake 40, Shell Lake 36

Columbus 62, Wisconsin Dells 50

Cudahy 63, Brown Deer 51

De Pere 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 56

East Troy 64, Evansville 51

Eau Claire North 68, New Richmond 55

Edgerton 62, Turner 51

Fall Creek 52, Stanley-Boyd 31

Green Bay Southwest 71, Pulaski 49

Greenfield 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 72

Hartford Union 62, Slinger 58

Highland 61, Shullsburg 36

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Waupun 53

Kimberly 66, Oshkosh North 62

La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32

Lakeland 43, Antigo 31

Little Chute 55, Freedom 31

Marathon 60, Stratford 35

Marshfield 63, D.C. Everest 60

Martin Luther 78, Dominican 71

Melrose-Mindoro 51, Augusta 23

Messmer 97, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39

Milwaukee Juneau 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 60

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Vincent 64

Monona Grove 47, Mount Horeb 46

Monticello 76, Juda 8

Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 53

Neenah 72, Waunakee 45

New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Greendale 60

Notre Dame 57, Green Bay Preble 50

Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood 15

Plymouth 72, Ripon 64

Prescott 97, Amery 66

Rice Lake 69, Menomonie 48

Saint Croix Central 74, Altoona 59

Sauk Prairie 61, Beaver Dam 55

Somerset 77, Ellsworth 49

Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29

Waterford 69, Elkhorn Area 41

Westfield Area 50, Nekoosa 45

Whitehall 73, Blair-Taylor 61

Winneconne 70, Shiocton 51

Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Shorewood 33

Wrightstown 77, Fox Valley Lutheran 71

Xavier 65, West De Pere 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cochrane-Fountain City vs. Eleva-Strum, ppd.

