The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 59, Iola-Scandinavia 34
Appleton West 66, Appleton North 63
Auburndale 57, Newman Catholic 49
Barneveld 57, Albany 37
Bay Port 88, Ashwaubenon 83, OT
Bloomer 57, Regis 54
Burlington 81, Westosha Central 61
Campbellsport 49, Mayville 38
Cassville 60, Belmont 37
Cedar Grove-Belgium 55, Living Word Lutheran 48
Cedarburg 68, Southern Door 60
Chequamegon 50, Phillips 40
Clear Lake 40, Shell Lake 36
Columbus 62, Wisconsin Dells 50
Cudahy 63, Brown Deer 51
De Pere 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 56
East Troy 64, Evansville 51
Eau Claire North 68, New Richmond 55
Edgerton 62, Turner 51
Fall Creek 52, Stanley-Boyd 31
Green Bay Southwest 71, Pulaski 49
Greenfield 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 72
Hartford Union 62, Slinger 58
Highland 61, Shullsburg 36
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Waupun 53
Kimberly 66, Oshkosh North 62
La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32
Lakeland 43, Antigo 31
Little Chute 55, Freedom 31
Marathon 60, Stratford 35
Marshfield 63, D.C. Everest 60
Martin Luther 78, Dominican 71
Melrose-Mindoro 51, Augusta 23
Messmer 97, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39
Milwaukee Juneau 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 60
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Vincent 64
Monona Grove 47, Mount Horeb 46
Monticello 76, Juda 8
Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 53
Neenah 72, Waunakee 45
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Greendale 60
Notre Dame 57, Green Bay Preble 50
Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood 15
Plymouth 72, Ripon 64
Prescott 97, Amery 66
Rice Lake 69, Menomonie 48
Saint Croix Central 74, Altoona 59
Sauk Prairie 61, Beaver Dam 55
Somerset 77, Ellsworth 49
Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29
Waterford 69, Elkhorn Area 41
Westfield Area 50, Nekoosa 45
Whitehall 73, Blair-Taylor 61
Winneconne 70, Shiocton 51
Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Shorewood 33
Wrightstown 77, Fox Valley Lutheran 71
Xavier 65, West De Pere 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cochrane-Fountain City vs. Eleva-Strum, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..