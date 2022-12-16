The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 53, Barneveld 50
Almond-Bancroft 50, Tri-County 28
Appleton East 64, Fond du Lac 63
Arrowhead 58, Muskego 47
Brookfield Academy 82, Saint Francis 51
Brookfield East 64, Brookfield Central 27
Catholic Central 57, Messmer 8
Central Wisconsin Christian 45, Horicon 31
Clear Lake 56, Shell Lake 40
Columbus 53, Lakeside Lutheran 34
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 30
DeForest 61, La Crosse Central 54
Delavan-Darien 52, Burlington 48
Dominican 56, Martin Luther 38
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Reedsville 52
Fennimore 57, Southwestern 39
Freedom 62, Little Chute 16
Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 30
Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 19
Hillsboro 49, Cashton 31
Homestead 80, Port Washington 32
Howards Grove 74, Hilbert 16
Kaukauna 70, Hortonville 59
Kettle Moraine 75, Waukesha North 26
Kickapoo 46, Ithaca 23
Lena 59, Oneida Nation 53
Madison Memorial 85, Madison West 24
Marshall 64, Waterloo 55
Marshfield 63, D.C. Everest 21
Medford Area 57, Tomahawk 16
Milw. Washington 50, Milwaukee Hamilton 15
Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 35
New Auburn 35, Clayton 33
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 43
New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 34
Northwestern 55, Ashland 35
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha South 28
Owen-Withee 62, Rib Lake 24
Pardeeville 61, Rio 60
Pewaukee 63, Pius XI Catholic 53
Platteville 63, Lancaster 38
River Falls 47, Baldwin-Woodville 38
River Ridge 42, Shullsburg 26
South Shore 60, Solon Springs 46
Southern Door 76, Sturgeon Bay 37
Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29
Suring 51, Crivitz 35
The Prairie School 80, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Three Lakes 55, Elcho 20
Verona Area 82, Madison East 42
Waukesha West 70, Mukwonago 36
Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge 40
West Bend West 68, West Bend East 56
West De Pere 61, Menasha 47
West Salem 49, Westby 34
Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 12
Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36
Wisconsin Dells 57, Mauston 28
Wisconsin Lutheran 63, Shorewood 58
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69, Menominee Indian 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boyceville vs. Elk Mound, ppd.
Bruce vs. Prairie Farm, ppd.
Cambridge vs. New Glarus, ppd.
Coleman vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas, ppd.
Madison Country Day vs. Williams Bay, ccd.
