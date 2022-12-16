The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 59, Iola-Scandinavia 34

Barneveld 57, Albany 37

Cedarburg 68, Southern Door 60

Cudahy 63, Brown Deer 51

Hartford Union 62, Slinger 58

La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32

Messmer 97, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39

Milwaukee Juneau 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 60

Neenah 72, Waunakee 45

Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood 15

Waterford 69, Elkhorn Area 41

Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge 40

Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Shorewood 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cochrane-Fountain City vs. Eleva-Strum, ppd.

