The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 59, Iola-Scandinavia 34
Barneveld 57, Albany 37
Cedarburg 68, Southern Door 60
Cudahy 63, Brown Deer 51
Hartford Union 62, Slinger 58
La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32
Messmer 97, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39
Milwaukee Juneau 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 60
Neenah 72, Waunakee 45
Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood 15
Waterford 69, Elkhorn Area 41
Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge 40
Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Shorewood 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cochrane-Fountain City vs. Eleva-Strum, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..