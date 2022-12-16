The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 50, Tri-County 28

Appleton East 64, Fond du Lac 63

Brookfield East 64, Brookfield Central 27

Catholic Central 57, Messmer 8

Clear Lake 56, Shell Lake 40

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Reedsville 52

Freedom 62, Little Chute 16

Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 19

Homestead 80, Port Washington 32

Howards Grove 74, Hilbert 16

Kickapoo 46, Ithaca 23

Lena 59, Oneida Nation 53

Milw. Washington 50, Milwaukee Hamilton 15

New Auburn 35, Clayton 33

New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 43

New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 34

Pardeeville 61, Rio 60

Pewaukee 63, Pius XI Catholic 53

River Ridge 42, Shullsburg 26

Three Lakes 55, Elcho 20

West Bend West 68, West Bend East 56

Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boyceville vs. Elk Mound, ppd.

Bruce vs. Prairie Farm, ppd.

Cambridge vs. New Glarus, ppd.

Coleman vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas, ppd.

Madison Country Day vs. Williams Bay, ccd.

