The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 50, Tri-County 28
Appleton East 64, Fond du Lac 63
Brookfield East 64, Brookfield Central 27
Catholic Central 57, Messmer 8
Clear Lake 56, Shell Lake 40
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Reedsville 52
Freedom 62, Little Chute 16
Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 19
Homestead 80, Port Washington 32
Howards Grove 74, Hilbert 16
Kickapoo 46, Ithaca 23
Lena 59, Oneida Nation 53
Milw. Washington 50, Milwaukee Hamilton 15
New Auburn 35, Clayton 33
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 43
New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 34
Pardeeville 61, Rio 60
Pewaukee 63, Pius XI Catholic 53
River Ridge 42, Shullsburg 26
Three Lakes 55, Elcho 20
West Bend West 68, West Bend East 56
Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boyceville vs. Elk Mound, ppd.
Bruce vs. Prairie Farm, ppd.
Cambridge vs. New Glarus, ppd.
Coleman vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas, ppd.
Madison Country Day vs. Williams Bay, ccd.
___
