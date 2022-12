The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield Academy 71, Messmer 57

Hamilton 86, Brookfield East 55

Milw. Bay View 62, Milwaukee South 59

Pius XI Catholic 55, Pewaukee 54

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 84, Badger State Baptist 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..