The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburndale 62, Stratford 48
Belmont 47, Albany 43
Brillion 64, Valders 53
Cambria-Friesland 69, Johnson Creek 23
Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 55
East Troy 82, Clinton 68
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 63, Mishicot 38
Howards Grove 72, Reedsville 55
Ithaca 87, Belmont 40
Kenosha Indian Trail 76, Oak Creek 67
Kewaunee 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50
Kiel 71, Two Rivers 36
Kimberly 52, Oshkosh West 40
Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59
McFarland 75, Edgerton 56
Milton 70, Mount Horeb 59
Mineral Point 75, Riverdale 29
New Holstein 81, Chilton 62
Newman Catholic 61, Assumption 44
North Crawford 59, Wild Rose 39
Onalaska 80, La Crosse Logan 33
Oostburg 80, Sheboygan Area Luth. 65
Platteville 74, River Valley 39
Racine Case 69, Racine Park 58
River Falls 73, Westosha Central 70
River Ridge 57, Black Hawk 34
Roncalli 59, Sheboygan Falls 41
Saint Lawrence Seminary 51, Stockbridge 29
Seneca 76, Weston 33
Unity 60, Mondovi 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..