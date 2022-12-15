The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburndale 62, Stratford 48

Belmont 47, Albany 43

Brillion 64, Valders 53

Cambria-Friesland 69, Johnson Creek 23

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 55

East Troy 82, Clinton 68

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 63, Mishicot 38

Howards Grove 72, Reedsville 55

Ithaca 87, Belmont 40

Kenosha Indian Trail 76, Oak Creek 67

Kewaunee 73, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50

Kiel 71, Two Rivers 36

Kimberly 52, Oshkosh West 40

Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59

McFarland 75, Edgerton 56

Milton 70, Mount Horeb 59

Mineral Point 75, Riverdale 29

New Holstein 81, Chilton 62

Newman Catholic 61, Assumption 44

North Crawford 59, Wild Rose 39

Onalaska 80, La Crosse Logan 33

Oostburg 80, Sheboygan Area Luth. 65

Platteville 74, River Valley 39

Racine Case 69, Racine Park 58

River Falls 73, Westosha Central 70

River Ridge 57, Black Hawk 34

Roncalli 59, Sheboygan Falls 41

Saint Lawrence Seminary 51, Stockbridge 29

Seneca 76, Weston 33

Unity 60, Mondovi 54

