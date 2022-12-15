By JAKE BLEIBERG and KEVIN MCGILL

Associated Press

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces. Elsewhere, heavy snow and high winds meant more blizzards in the northern Midwest from the Dakotas through Michigan, with ice and snow causing trouble in places from the Appalachians through New England. The storms are expected to hobble the Midwest with wintry weather for days and push up the East Coast into New England.

