By JAMIE STENGLE and STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A destructive winter storm is marching across the United States. It delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains on Wednesday, just hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and in Louisiana where a child was killed and his mother remains missing. The National Weather Service said five tornadoes were confirmed across north Texas as of Tuesday afternoon, but potentially a dozen may have occurred. Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians. Minnesota was expecting a lull Wednesday, followed by a second round of snow.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.