MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The Bucks said they are investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. Security personnel removed the man, who was sitting a few rows beyond the baseline, during a stop in play in the third quarter. Green said he pointed out the fan’s behavior to a game official, and the situation was taken care of from there. Green said the fan said “some threatening stuff to my life.” The Warriors lost the game 128-111.

