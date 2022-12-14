By JAKE BLEIBERG and KEVIN MCGILL

Associated Press

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say there’s been a third fatality in Louisiana from violent storms ripping across the South. St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said a woman’s body was found after the apparent tornado damaged several homes and flung debris around that district in southeast Louisiana. Officials said eight others were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries from the storm. The death comes after officials reporte finding the bodies an 8-year-old boy and his mother in northern Louisiana from a suspected tornado. The tornado tore through their mobile hom in Kiethville, south of Shreveport, Louisiana. A vast storm system was slicing across the U.S., bringing blizzard-like conditions elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.