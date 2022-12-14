By JAMIE STENGLE and STEPHEN GROVES

DALLAS (AP) — A destructive storm marched across the United States, spawning tornadoes that touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, where two deaths were reported. The storm also delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and threatened more severe weather Wednesday in the South. The National Weather Service says five tornadoes were confirmed across north Texas as of Tuesday afternoon, but potentially a dozen may have occurred. Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians. Minnesota was expecting a lull Wednesday, followed by a second round of snow.

