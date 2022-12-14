By JAMIE STENGLE and STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A destructive storm marched across the United States, spawning tornadoes that touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, where the deaths of a young boy and his mother were reported and about 20 people were injured. The storm also delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and threatened more severe weather Wednesday in the South. Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians. Minnesota was expecting a lull Wednesday, followed by a second round of snow.

