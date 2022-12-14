By JAKE BLEIBERG and KEVIN MCGILL

KEITHSVILLE, La. (AP) — A destructive storm marching across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that authorities say killed a young boy and his mother near Shreveport, Louisiana, and left trail of destruction several miles long. The National Weather Service said more tornadoes were expected Wednesday from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, with additional severe weather possible in the Florida panhandle. The storm dumped about 2 feet of snow in South Dakota and forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians.

