By KEVIN MCGILL and STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A destructive storm marching across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that authorities say killed a young boy and his mother near Shreveport, Louisiana. About 20 people other people were injured in nearby Union Parish. A moderate threat of tornadoes Wednesday extended from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, with more severe weather possible in the Florida panhandle. The storm dumped about 2 feet of snow in South Dakota and forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.