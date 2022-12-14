The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 54, Lodi 52
Algoma 57, Peshtigo 54
Almond-Bancroft 42, Rosholt 34
Appleton East 73, Appleton West 61
Appleton North 49, Oshkosh North 42
Aquinas 78, Holmen 39
Arcadia 51, Independence 35
Arrowhead 77, Waukesha North 24
Bay Port 45, De Pere 30
Berlin 72, Waupaca 27
Black Hawk 45, Weston 27
Bonduel 64, Amherst 31
Brillion 70, Roncalli 52
Brown Deer 52, Milwaukee Lutheran 44
Burlington 50, Westosha Central 36
Cameron 60, Cumberland 14
Cashton 55, Brookwood 51
Cedarburg 83, Port Washington 42
Central Wisconsin Christian 59, Wayland Academy 54
Coleman 42, Gillett 22
Colfax 59, Boyceville 21
Cuba City 82, Boscobel 63
Darlington 51, Fennimore 25
Deerfield 70, Parkview 38
Delavan-Darien 63, Wilmot Union 44
Dominican 63, Saint Thomas More 44
Eau Claire Memorial 68, Eau Claire North 41
Elk Mound 47, Durand 38
Elkhorn Area 41, Waterford 39
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 42, Kewaunee 24
Galena, Ill. 71, Potosi/Cassville 39
Germantown 68, Wauwatosa West 51
Grafton 43, Whitefish Bay 41
Green Bay East 44, Antigo 41
Green Bay Southwest 81, Sheboygan South 45
Greenfield 59, South Milwaukee 32
Greenwood 58, Thorp 50
Gresham Community 52, Marion 11
Hartford Union 81, West Bend East 45
Hillsboro 66, Bangor 44
Homestead 86, Slinger 34
Hortonville 81, Fond du Lac 58
Howards Grove 58, Reedsville 21
Hudson 58, New Richmond 39
Iola-Scandinavia 54, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50
Janesville Craig 85, Madison Memorial 58
Janesville Parker 78, Madison West 53
Kaukauna 86, Appleton East 70
Kenosha Indian Trail 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 47
Kenosha Tremper 52, Racine Lutheran 42
Kewaskum 59, Mayville 15
Kiel 73, Two Rivers 35
La Crosse Central 67, Tomah 53
La Crosse Logan 42, Onalaska 36
Ladysmith 42, Ashland 38
Lake Holcombe 43, Flambeau 38
Lake Mills 56, Fort Atkinson 41
Lakeland 73, D.C. Everest 33
Lakeside Lutheran 55, Stoughton 45
Luther 58, Black River Falls 17
Madison La Follette 72, Beloit Memorial 64
Manitowoc Lincoln 73, Ashwaubenon 65
Markesan 50, Fall River 43
Marshall 40, Jefferson 23
Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 34
Menasha 48, Wrightstown 39
Menominee Indian 67, Manawa 53
Menomonee Falls 69, Brookfield Central 66
Menomonie 49, Chippewa Falls 41
Merrill 67, Northland Pines 40
Milwaukee DSHA 62, Wauwatosa East 38
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 65, Milwaukee School of Languages 53
Mineral Point 74, Southwestern 31
Monona Grove 59, Fort Atkinson 24
Muskego 65, Waukesha South 28
Neenah 85, Appleton West 28
New Auburn 57, Bruce 27
New Holstein 71, Chilton 36
Newman Catholic 42, Spencer 26
Niagara 67, Crivitz 30
Northwestern 75, Spooner 19
Notre Dame 75, Pulaski 19
Oakfield 55, Dodgeland 33
Oconomowoc 57, Mukwonago 21
Oconto 67, Gibraltar 33
Oostburg 64, Sheboygan Area Luth. 42
Osceola 65, Amery 60
Oshkosh West 60, Kimberly 58
Ozaukee 59, Kohler 51
Pacelli 56, Tri-County 16
Palmyra-Eagle 49, Johnson Creek 32
Pewaukee 72, Greendale 47
Pius XI Catholic 86, West Allis Central 27
Poynette 45, Belleville 42
Prairie Farm 82, Birchwood 14
Prentice 43, Tomahawk 32
Princeton/Green Lake 45, Cambria-Friesland 30
Racine St. Catherine’s 61, Shoreland Lutheran 56
Randolph 63, Pardeeville 24
Random Lake 76, Sheboygan Christian 56
Rice Lake 65, River Falls 53
Rio 63, Montello 55
River Valley 46, Lancaster 44
Riverdale 59, Iowa-Grant 38
Riverdale 61, Boscobel 55
Saint Croix Central 55, Alma/Pepin 29
Saint Francis 56, Milwaukee South 37
Sevastopol 95, Sturgeon Bay 23
Shawano 62, Rhinelander 54
Sheboygan Falls 60, Valders 53
Sheboygan North 64, Green Bay Preble 47
Shiocton 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 33
St. Mary Catholic 68, Hilbert 18
Stratford 34, Loyal 22
Sun Prairie West 87, Madison East 67
Superior 56, Proctor, Minn. 52
Suring 51, Oneida Nation 46
The Prairie School 87, Catholic Central 26
Union Grove 74, Badger 41
Verona Area 88, Sun Prairie 28
Waukesha West 73, Catholic Memorial 34
Waupun 63, Freedom 33
Wausau West 57, Xavier 47
Wausaukee 49, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11
Wautoma 46, Winneconne 44
West Bend West 54, Nicolet 44
West De Pere 61, Plymouth 41
West Salem 71, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 21
Westby 65, Viroqua 29
Westfield Area 51, Omro 36
Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36
Wild Rose 75, Port Edwards 10
Williams Bay 54, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 45
Wisconsin Lutheran 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 48
Wonewoc-Center 54, Necedah 14
___
