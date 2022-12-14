By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A nonpartisan audit is calling on Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to be more transparent about how he distributes billions in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The Legislative Audit Bureau said that Evers’ Department of Administration did not provide information it claimed the governor based his decisions on when handing out some $3.7 billion in pandemic aid to state programs. Republican lawmakers have previously criticized the governor’s spending choices and tried to give themselves control of the money. The Evers administration pinned the lack of documentation on an urgent need to distribute relief funds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.