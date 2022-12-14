By ANDREW WAGNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions. Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven of 10 3-point attempts. Jordan Poole added 18 and Klay Thompson 14 for Golden State. The Warriors dropped their third straight road game and fell to 2-12 away from home this season. The defending NBA champions have allowed at least 114 points in every road game this season.

