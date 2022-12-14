By JAKE BLEIBERG and KEVIN MCGILL

Associated Press

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead in Louisiana as a destructive storm rips across the South spawning tornadoes. Sheriff’s deputies found a young boy and his mother dead near Shreveport, Louisiana, amid a mile-long trail of destruction. Roughly 280 miles to the southeast, a woman was found dead outdoors in an area damaged Wednesday afternoon by a suspected tornado in St. Charles Parish, west of New Orleans. The National Weather Service said more tornadoes were forecast late Wednesday from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, with additional severe weather possible in the Florida panhandle. To the north, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push snow into the Northeast.

