BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin 60, Lincoln 36

Appleton East 81, Kaukauna 75

Appleton East 85, Appleton West 80

Argyle 60, Belmont 38

Arrowhead 72, Waukesha North 24

Auburndale 62, Stratford 48

Audubon Tech and Communication 82, Milw. Academy of Excellence 44

Badger 70, Delavan-Darien 43

Baldwin-Woodville 64, Ellsworth 51

Beaver Dam 54, Reedsburg Area 40

Benton 65, Albany 33

Big Foot 73, Jefferson 57

Blair-Taylor 64, Eleva-Strum 32

Bloomer 52, Cadott 27

Brillion 79, Southern Door 31

Brodhead 84, Whitewater 53

Brookfield Central 57, Menomonee Falls 43

Burlington 82, Wilmot Union 35

Campbellsport 60, Lomira 43

Catholic Memorial 76, Waukesha West 69

Cedarburg 76, Port Washington 46

Central Wisconsin Christian 80, Wayland Academy 54

Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Augusta 44

Colby 67, Loyal 44

Columbus Catholic 76, Spencer 48

Crivitz 82, Kingsford, Mich. 69

De Pere 91, Bay Port 54

De Soto 58, Kickapoo 54

DeForest 82, Sauk Prairie 80

Deerfield 62, Poynette 58

East Troy 82, Clinton 68

Fall Creek 73, Thorp 44

Fennimore 58, Highland 45

Flambeau 72, Lake Holcombe 56

Fox Valley Lutheran 62, Clintonville 40

Freedom 64, Waupaca 35

Goodman/Pembine 95, White Lake 73

Green Bay East 44, Antigo 41

Green Bay Preble 57, Sheboygan North 56

Green Bay Southwest 61, Sheboygan South 49

Greenfield 81, Kenosha Bradford 50

Hartford Union 67, West Bend East 52

Heritage Christian 72, Saint Francis 55

Hilbert 54, Chilton 51

Holmen 76, Eau Claire North 58

Homestead 74, Slinger 49

Horicon 66, Rio 25

Hortonville 53, Fond du Lac 51

Hudson 61, Hastings, Minn. 54

Ithaca 92, La Farge 62

Kewaskum 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50

Kewaunee 79, Shiocton 70

Kimberly 52, Oshkosh West 40

La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32

Little Chute 45, Denmark 41

Luxemburg-Casco 54, Wrightstown 49

Manitowoc Lincoln 73, Ashwaubenon 65

Marathon 50, Edgar 40

Marion 47, Rosholt 36

Marquette University 87, Wauwatosa East 55

Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59

Mauston 63, Necedah 38

Mayville 71, North Fond du Lac 46

McDonell Central 49, Regis 38

McFarland 75, Edgerton 56

Medford Area 72, Merrill 34

Milton 63, Edgewood 54

Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Pulaski 67

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 70, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 64

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 75, Milw. Washington 58

Milwaukee Golda Meir 94, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41

Milwaukee Hamilton 105, Milwaukee Riverside University 52

Milwaukee Pulaski 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 64

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 42, Cristo Rey Jesuit 10

Milwaukee Vincent 67, Milwaukee Juneau 64

Mineral Point 71, Prairie du Chien 34

Monona Grove 67, Monroe 53

Mount Horeb 65, Stoughton 57, OT

Muskego 71, Waukesha South 62

Neenah 66, Appleton West 61

Neillsville 69, Greenwood 29

New Glarus 76, Monticello 30

New London 48, Seymour 47

Newman Catholic 61, Assumption 44

Nicolet 68, West Bend West 40

Northland Pines 77, Hurley 51

Northwestern 75, Superior 51

Notre Dame 86, Pulaski 51

Oconomowoc 67, Mukwonago 64, OT

Oconto Falls 76, Marinette 60

Omro 83, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 66

Onalaska 80, La Crosse Logan 33

Oregon 52, Fort Atkinson 43

Osceola 59, Amery 33

Oshkosh North 56, Appleton North 55

Osseo-Fairchild 67, Stanley-Boyd 60

Owen-Withee 89, Gilman 17

Pacelli 68, Iola-Scandinavia 53

Pittsville 54, Nekoosa 28

Port Edwards 81, Gresham Community 33

Portage 67, Watertown 64

Prescott 64, Altoona 44

Racine St. Catherine’s 57, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Reedsville 60, Random Lake 58

Rib Lake 64, Chequamegon 59

Richland Center 56, Westby 28

River Falls 73, St. Paul Central, Minn. 70

River Valley 63, Cambridge 56

Saint Croix Central 57, Somerset 55

Saint Lawrence Seminary 51, Stockbridge 29

Saint Thomas More 95, Dominican 77

Seneca 76, Weston 33

Shawano 61, Rhinelander 36

Sheboygan Christian 58, New Holstein 54

St. Marys Springs 74, Laconia 48

Sun Prairie West 88, Sun Prairie 57

The Prairie School 73, Catholic Central 46

Three Lakes 55, Crandon 36

Turner 55, Evansville 40

University School of Milwaukee 64, St. John’s NW Military Academy 54

Warren, Ill. 63, Juda 18

Waterford 71, Union Grove 60

Waunakee 84, Baraboo 42

Wautoma 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 53

Wauwatosa West 90, Germantown 48

Wauzeka-Steuben 58, North Crawford 55

Westosha Central 76, Elkhorn Area 32

Whitefish Bay 61, Grafton 58

Wisconsin Dells 67, Lodi 58

Xavier 68, Menasha 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Birchwood vs. Prairie Farm, ppd.

Black River Falls vs. Menominee, Mich., ccd.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser vs. Boyceville, ppd.

Clear Lake vs. Siren, ppd.

Frederic vs. Northwood, ppd.

Milwaukee Early View vs. Augustine Prep, ccd.

South Milwaukee vs. Columbus, ppd.

