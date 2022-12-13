The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 54, Lodi 52

Algoma 57, Peshtigo 54

Almond-Bancroft 42, Rosholt 34

Appleton East 73, Appleton West 61

Appleton North 49, Oshkosh North 42

Aquinas 78, Holmen 39

Arcadia 51, Independence 35

Arrowhead 77, Waukesha North 24

Bay Port 45, De Pere 30

Berlin 72, Waupaca 27

Black Hawk 45, Weston 27

Bonduel 64, Amherst 31

Brillion 70, Roncalli 52

Brown Deer 52, Milwaukee Lutheran 44

Burlington 50, Westosha Central 36

Cameron 60, Cumberland 14

Cashton 55, Brookwood 51

Cedarburg 83, Port Washington 42

Central Wisconsin Christian 59, Wayland Academy 54

Coleman 42, Gillett 22

Colfax 59, Boyceville 21

Cuba City 82, Boscobel 63

Darlington 51, Fennimore 25

Deerfield 70, Parkview 38

Delavan-Darien 63, Wilmot Union 44

Dominican 63, Saint Thomas More 44

Eau Claire Memorial 68, Eau Claire North 41

Elk Mound 47, Durand 38

Elkhorn Area 41, Waterford 39

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 42, Kewaunee 24

Galena, Ill. 71, Potosi/Cassville 39

Germantown 68, Wauwatosa West 51

Grafton 43, Whitefish Bay 41

Green Bay East 44, Antigo 41

Green Bay Southwest 81, Sheboygan South 45

Greenfield 59, South Milwaukee 32

Greenwood 58, Thorp 50

Gresham Community 52, Marion 11

Hartford Union 81, West Bend East 45

Hillsboro 66, Bangor 44

Homestead 86, Slinger 34

Hortonville 81, Fond du Lac 58

Howards Grove 58, Reedsville 21

Hudson 58, New Richmond 39

Iola-Scandinavia 54, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50

Janesville Craig 85, Madison Memorial 58

Janesville Parker 78, Madison West 53

Kaukauna 86, Appleton East 70

Kenosha Indian Trail 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 47

Kenosha Tremper 52, Racine Lutheran 42

Kewaskum 59, Mayville 15

Kiel 73, Two Rivers 35

La Crosse Central 67, Tomah 53

La Crosse Logan 42, Onalaska 36

Ladysmith 42, Ashland 38

Lake Holcombe 43, Flambeau 38

Lake Mills 56, Fort Atkinson 41

Lakeland 73, D.C. Everest 33

Lakeside Lutheran 55, Stoughton 45

Luther 58, Black River Falls 17

Madison La Follette 72, Beloit Memorial 64

Manitowoc Lincoln 73, Ashwaubenon 65

Markesan 50, Fall River 43

Marshall 40, Jefferson 23

Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 34

Menasha 48, Wrightstown 39

Menominee Indian 67, Manawa 53

Menomonee Falls 69, Brookfield Central 66

Menomonie 49, Chippewa Falls 41

Merrill 67, Northland Pines 40

Milwaukee DSHA 62, Wauwatosa East 38

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 65, Milwaukee School of Languages 53

Mineral Point 74, Southwestern 31

Monona Grove 59, Fort Atkinson 24

Muskego 65, Waukesha South 28

Neenah 85, Appleton West 28

New Auburn 57, Bruce 27

New Holstein 71, Chilton 36

Newman Catholic 42, Spencer 26

Niagara 67, Crivitz 30

Northwestern 75, Spooner 19

Notre Dame 75, Pulaski 19

Oakfield 55, Dodgeland 33

Oconomowoc 57, Mukwonago 21

Oconto 67, Gibraltar 33

Oostburg 64, Sheboygan Area Luth. 42

Osceola 65, Amery 60

Oshkosh West 60, Kimberly 58

Ozaukee 59, Kohler 51

Pacelli 56, Tri-County 16

Palmyra-Eagle 49, Johnson Creek 32

Pewaukee 72, Greendale 47

Pius XI Catholic 86, West Allis Central 27

Poynette 45, Belleville 42

Prairie Farm 82, Birchwood 14

Prentice 43, Tomahawk 32

Princeton/Green Lake 45, Cambria-Friesland 30

Racine St. Catherine’s 61, Shoreland Lutheran 56

Randolph 63, Pardeeville 24

Random Lake 76, Sheboygan Christian 56

Rice Lake 65, River Falls 53

Rio 63, Montello 55

River Valley 46, Lancaster 44

Riverdale 59, Iowa-Grant 38

Riverdale 61, Boscobel 55

Saint Croix Central 55, Alma/Pepin 29

Saint Francis 56, Milwaukee South 37

Sevastopol 95, Sturgeon Bay 23

Shawano 62, Rhinelander 54

Sheboygan Falls 60, Valders 53

Sheboygan North 64, Green Bay Preble 47

Shiocton 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 33

St. Mary Catholic 68, Hilbert 18

Stratford 34, Loyal 22

Sun Prairie West 87, Madison East 67

Superior 56, Proctor, Minn. 52

Suring 51, Oneida Nation 46

The Prairie School 87, Catholic Central 26

Union Grove 74, Badger 41

Verona Area 88, Sun Prairie 28

Waukesha West 73, Catholic Memorial 34

Waupun 63, Freedom 33

Wausau West 57, Xavier 47

Wausaukee 49, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11

Wautoma 46, Winneconne 44

West Bend West 54, Nicolet 44

West De Pere 61, Plymouth 41

West Salem 71, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 21

Westby 65, Viroqua 29

Westfield Area 51, Omro 36

Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36

Wild Rose 75, Port Edwards 10

Williams Bay 54, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 45

Wisconsin Lutheran 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 48

Wonewoc-Center 54, Necedah 14

