The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 60, Lincoln 36
Appleton East 81, Kaukauna 75
Appleton East 85, Appleton West 80
Arrowhead 72, Waukesha North 24
Auburndale 62, Stratford 48
Badger 70, Delavan-Darien 43
Baldwin-Woodville 64, Ellsworth 51
Benton 65, Albany 33
Big Foot 73, Jefferson 57
Blair-Taylor 64, Eleva-Strum 32
Bloomer 52, Cadott 27
Brillion 79, Southern Door 31
Brodhead 84, Whitewater 53
Brookfield Central 57, Menomonee Falls 43
Burlington 82, Wilmot Union 35
Campbellsport 60, Lomira 43
Catholic Memorial 76, Waukesha West 69
Cedarburg 76, Port Washington 46
Central Wisconsin Christian 80, Wayland Academy 54
Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Augusta 44
Colby 67, Loyal 44
Columbus Catholic 76, Spencer 48
Crivitz 82, Kingsford, Mich. 69
De Pere 91, Bay Port 54
DeForest 82, Sauk Prairie 80
East Troy 82, Clinton 68
Fall Creek 73, Thorp 44
Fennimore 58, Highland 45
Flambeau 72, Lake Holcombe 56
Fox Valley Lutheran 62, Clintonville 40
Freedom 64, Waupaca 35
Green Bay East 44, Antigo 41
Green Bay Preble 57, Sheboygan North 56
Green Bay Southwest 61, Sheboygan South 49
Greenfield 81, Kenosha Bradford 50
Hartford Union 67, West Bend East 52
Heritage Christian 72, Saint Francis 55
Hilbert 54, Chilton 51
Holmen 76, Eau Claire North 58
Homestead 74, Slinger 49
Horicon 66, Rio 25
Hortonville 53, Fond du Lac 51
Hudson 61, Hastings, Minn. 54
Kewaskum 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50
Kewaunee 79, Shiocton 70
Kimberly 52, Oshkosh West 40
La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32
Little Chute 45, Denmark 41
Luxemburg-Casco 54, Wrightstown 49
Manitowoc Lincoln 73, Ashwaubenon 65
Marathon 50, Edgar 40
Marion 47, Rosholt 36
Marquette University 87, Wauwatosa East 55
Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59
Mauston 63, Necedah 38
Mayville 71, North Fond du Lac 46
McFarland 75, Edgerton 56
Milton 63, Edgewood 54
Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Pulaski 67
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 75, Milw. Washington 58
Milwaukee Golda Meir 94, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41
Milwaukee Pulaski 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 64
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 42, Cristo Rey Jesuit 10
Milwaukee Vincent 67, Milwaukee Juneau 64
Mineral Point 71, Prairie du Chien 34
Monona Grove 67, Monroe 53
Mount Horeb 65, Stoughton 57, OT
Muskego 71, Waukesha South 62
Neenah 66, Appleton West 61
Neillsville 69, Greenwood 29
New Glarus 76, Monticello 30
New London 48, Seymour 47
Newman Catholic 61, Assumption 44
Nicolet 68, West Bend West 40
Northland Pines 77, Hurley 51
Notre Dame 86, Pulaski 51
Oconomowoc 67, Mukwonago 64, OT
Oconto Falls 76, Marinette 60
Omro 83, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 66
Onalaska 80, La Crosse Logan 33
Oregon 52, Fort Atkinson 43
Osceola 59, Amery 33
Oshkosh North 56, Appleton North 55
Osseo-Fairchild 67, Stanley-Boyd 60
Owen-Withee 89, Gilman 17
Pacelli 68, Iola-Scandinavia 53
Pittsville 54, Nekoosa 28
Port Edwards 81, Gresham Community 33
Portage 67, Watertown 64
Prescott 64, Altoona 44
Racine St. Catherine’s 57, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Reedsville 60, Random Lake 58
Rib Lake 64, Chequamegon 59
Richland Center 56, Westby 28
River Falls 73, St. Paul Central, Minn. 70
River Valley 63, Cambridge 56
Saint Croix Central 57, Somerset 55
Saint Lawrence Seminary 51, Stockbridge 29
Saint Thomas More 95, Dominican 77
Seneca 76, Weston 33
Shawano 61, Rhinelander 36
St. Marys Springs 74, Laconia 48
The Prairie School 73, Catholic Central 46
Turner 55, Evansville 40
Warren, Ill. 63, Juda 18
Waterford 71, Union Grove 60
Waunakee 84, Baraboo 42
Wautoma 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 53
Wauwatosa West 90, Germantown 48
Wauzeka-Steuben 58, North Crawford 55
Westosha Central 76, Elkhorn Area 32
Whitefish Bay 61, Grafton 58
Wisconsin Dells 67, Lodi 58
Xavier 68, Menasha 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
