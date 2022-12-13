The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 60, Lincoln 36
Appleton East 85, Appleton West 80
Arrowhead 72, Waukesha North 24
Auburndale 62, Stratford 48
Badger 70, Delavan-Darien 43
Benton 65, Albany 33
Brodhead 84, Whitewater 53
De Pere 91, Bay Port 54
Fall Creek 73, Thorp 44
Homestead 74, Slinger 49
Horicon 66, Rio 24
Little Chute 45, Denmark 41
Mauston 63, Necedah 38
Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Pulaski 67
Milwaukee Golda Meir 94, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41
Mineral Point 71, Prairie du Chien 34
Neillsville 69, Greenwood 29
Nicolet 68, West Bend West 40
Onalaska 80, La Crosse Logan 33
Osceola 59, Amery 33
Osseo-Fairchild 67, Stanley-Boyd 60
Owen-Withee 89, Gilman 17
Port Edwards 81, Gresham Community 33
Saint Lawrence Seminary 51, Stockbridge 29
The Prairie School 73, Catholic Central 46
Waterford 71, Union Grove 60
Waunakee 84, Baraboo 42
Westosha Central 76, Elkhorn Area 32
Xavier 68, Menasha 47
