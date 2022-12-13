The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin 60, Lincoln 36

Appleton East 85, Appleton West 80

Arrowhead 72, Waukesha North 24

Auburndale 62, Stratford 48

Badger 70, Delavan-Darien 43

Benton 65, Albany 33

Brodhead 84, Whitewater 53

De Pere 91, Bay Port 54

Fall Creek 73, Thorp 44

Homestead 74, Slinger 49

Horicon 66, Rio 24

Little Chute 45, Denmark 41

Mauston 63, Necedah 38

Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Pulaski 67

Milwaukee Golda Meir 94, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41

Mineral Point 71, Prairie du Chien 34

Neillsville 69, Greenwood 29

Nicolet 68, West Bend West 40

Onalaska 80, La Crosse Logan 33

Osceola 59, Amery 33

Osseo-Fairchild 67, Stanley-Boyd 60

Owen-Withee 89, Gilman 17

Port Edwards 81, Gresham Community 33

Saint Lawrence Seminary 51, Stockbridge 29

The Prairie School 73, Catholic Central 46

Waterford 71, Union Grove 60

Waunakee 84, Baraboo 42

Westosha Central 76, Elkhorn Area 32

Xavier 68, Menasha 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

