GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 42, Rosholt 34

Appleton East 73, Appleton West 61

Arrowhead 77, Waukesha North 24

Cedarburg 83, Port Washington 42

Colfax 59, Boyceville 21

Greenwood 58, Thorp 50

Homestead 86, Slinger 34

Howards Grove 58, Reedsville 21

Menasha 48, Wrightstown 39

Monona Grove 59, Fort Atkinson 24

New Auburn 57, Bruce 27

Pacelli 56, Tri-County 16

Pius XI Catholic 86, West Allis Central 27

Prairie Farm 82, Birchwood 14

Riverdale 61, Boscobel 55

Saint Croix Central 55, Alma/Pepin 29

Saint Francis 56, Milwaukee South 37

Shawano 62, Rhinelander 54

Superior 56, Proctor, Minn. 52

The Prairie School 87, Catholic Central 26

Waukesha West 73, Catholic Memorial 34

Wausaukee 49, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11

Wild Rose 75, Port Edwards 10

