The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 57, Big Foot 23

Antigo 55, Medford Area 48

Arcadia 54, Viroqua 28

Assumption 46, Edgar 34

Athens 77, Colby 58

Baraboo 58, Sparta 56

Belmont 51, Barneveld 32

Belmont 86, Argyle 16

Brookfield East 75, Germantown 49

Butternut 46, Chequamegon 34

Chilton 51, Two Rivers 40

Colfax 47, Durand 39

Columbus 50, Wisconsin Dells 39

Columbus 64, Cambridge 33

Crandon 56, Three Lakes 19

Edgar 53, Prentice 23

Edgewood 67, Mount Horeb 44

Fox Valley Lutheran 64, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 63

Franklin 79, Racine Park 16

Greendale 80, Racine Park 50

Hartford Union 70, Nicolet 44

Howards Grove 40, St. Marys Springs 37

Independence 49, Greenwood 40

Lake Country Lutheran 93, Messmer 25

Laona-Wabeno 66, Florence 44

Lodi 67, Cambridge 62

Luxemburg-Casco 41, Denmark 33

Manawa 64, Weyauwega-Fremont 48

Manitowoc Lincoln 72, Mukwonago 46

Mauston 45, River Valley 43

McFarland 85, Evansville 37

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Viroqua 41

Milw. Bay View 53, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 21

Milwaukee Golda Meir 53, Milw. Washington 36

Milwaukee Hamilton 49, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 41

Mishicot 43, Reedsville 19

Monticello 53, Parkview 33

Neenah 64, Appleton North 32

New Glarus 76, Brodhead 56

New London 55, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35

Nicolet 49, Waukesha South 35

Oakfield 63, Watertown Luther Prep 53

Oakfield 66, Horicon 30

Omro 71, North Fond du Lac 59

Oneida Nation 43, Gresham Community 41

Phillips 74, Prentice 19

Phillips 85, Hurley 35

Regis 64, Plum City 32

Ripon 44, Winneconne 43

River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 57, Shullsburg 30

Sevastopol 53, Southern Door 51

Sevastopol 55, Roncalli 37

Seymour 55, Southern Door 44

Somerset 53, Saint Croix Central 32

South Milwaukee 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 36

Sun Prairie 82, Beloit Memorial 43

Union Grove 67, Waterford 32

Unity 47, Northwood 36

University School of Milwaukee 58, Living Word Lutheran 45

Valders 68, Cedar Grove-Belgium 53

Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 22

Waukesha West 68, Trinity Academy 38

Waupun 44, Berlin 23

Whitewater 59, Monroe 41

Wonewoc-Center 60, Coulee Christian-Providence 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..