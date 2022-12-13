By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Millions of people in the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest are bracing for blizzard-like conditions from a massive storm blowing across the country. States farther to the south, including Texas and Oklahoma, saw tornadoes early Tuesday, with some damage reported in Oklahoma, and forecasters warned Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi could also see flash flooding and tornadoes from the same weather system. South Dakota’s Department of Transportation says portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are expected to be closed by mid-morning Tuesday due to freezing rain, drifting snow and high winds.

