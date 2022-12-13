By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced for blizzard-like conditions. Some tornado damage was reported in Oklahoma, and forecasters warned Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi could also see flash flooding and tornadoes from the same weather system. South Dakota’s Department of Transportation says portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are expected to be closed by mid-morning Tuesday due to freezing rain, drifting snow and high winds.

