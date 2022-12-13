By JAMIE STENGLE and STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country has spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas. Tornados also left two people missing in Louisiana. Meanwhile, much of the central United States braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest. Some tornado damage was reported in Oklahoma. Authorities in South Dakota and Nebraska shut down interstates due to freezing rain, drifting snow and high winds. The severe weather threat also continues into Wednesday for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

