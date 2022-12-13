By JAMIE STENGLE and STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country has spawned tornadoes, wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Much of the central United States braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest. Some tornado damage was reported in Oklahoma, and forecasters warned that Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi could also see flash flooding and tornadoes from the same weather system. Authorities in South Dakota and Nebraska shut down interstates due to freezing rain, drifting snow and high winds.

