The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton North 69, Neenah 49

Aquinas 65, Poynette 50

Ashland 82, Bayfield 69

Badger 78, Monona Grove 61

Belleville 62, Darlington 60

Berlin 53, Markesan 38

Bloomer 51, Boyceville 39

Brillion 81, Two Rivers 55

Brookfield Academy 71, Messmer 57

Bruce 48, New Auburn 45

Cambria-Friesland 69, Johnson Creek 23

Cambridge 57, Jefferson 37

Coleman 56, Oneida Nation 49

Coulee Christian-Providence 62, Wonewoc-Center 42

Cuba City 78, Belleville 72

Darlington 66, Black Hawk 36

Eastbrook Academy 89, Cristo Rey Jesuit 52

Elk Mound 49, Altoona 28

Fall River 68, Hustisford 38

Gillett 74, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Sheboygan Christian 46

Hayward 62, South Shore 48

Independence 53, Greenwood 50

Janesville Parker 59, Sun Prairie 50

Kaukauna 91, Kenosha Indian Trail 49

Kenosha Christian Life 59, Kenosha Reuther 40

Kimberly 50, Hudson 34

McDonell Central 83, Colfax 65

McFarland 59, Evansville 20

Menomonie 72, La Crosse Logan 71

Milwaukee King 67, Milwaukee North 37

Milwaukee Madison 80, Milwaukee Arts 74

NE Wis. Christian Home School 62, Sevastopol 56

New London 60, Green Bay West 47

Niagara 61, Wausaukee 37

Nicolet 75, Hartford Union 57

Northland Lutheran 53, Valley Christian 33

Oconto 91, Menominee Indian 54

Onalaska 79, Chippewa Falls 47

Oostburg 69, Mishicot 25

Parkview 73, Johnson Creek 28

Platteville 65, Deerfield 59

Potosi 72, Iowa-Grant 51

Ripon 86, North Fond du Lac 65

Southwestern 65, Lancaster 46

Sparta 75, Arcadia 60

Suring 49, Lena 33

Turner 67, Milw. Washington 30

Two Rivers 73, Ozaukee 58

Valders 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52

Waterford 47, Oak Creek 36

Waterloo 71, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62

Watertown Luther Prep 55, Randolph 46

Waukesha South 71, Kettle Moraine 63

Wayland Academy 78, Lourdes Academy 69

Westfield Area 70, Montello 30

Weyauwega-Fremont 61, Manawa 59

Wisconsin Dells 64, Black River Falls 42

Wisconsin Heights 46, Parkview 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..