The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton North 69, Neenah 49
Aquinas 65, Poynette 50
Ashland 82, Bayfield 69
Badger 78, Monona Grove 61
Belleville 62, Darlington 60
Berlin 53, Markesan 38
Bloomer 51, Boyceville 39
Brillion 81, Two Rivers 55
Brookfield Academy 71, Messmer 57
Bruce 48, New Auburn 45
Cambria-Friesland 69, Johnson Creek 23
Cambridge 57, Jefferson 37
Coleman 56, Oneida Nation 49
Coulee Christian-Providence 62, Wonewoc-Center 42
Cuba City 78, Belleville 72
Darlington 66, Black Hawk 36
Eastbrook Academy 89, Cristo Rey Jesuit 52
Elk Mound 49, Altoona 28
Fall River 68, Hustisford 38
Gillett 74, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 79, Sheboygan Christian 46
Hayward 62, South Shore 48
Independence 53, Greenwood 50
Janesville Parker 59, Sun Prairie 50
Kaukauna 91, Kenosha Indian Trail 49
Kenosha Christian Life 59, Kenosha Reuther 40
Kimberly 50, Hudson 34
McDonell Central 83, Colfax 65
McFarland 59, Evansville 20
Menomonie 72, La Crosse Logan 71
Milwaukee King 67, Milwaukee North 37
Milwaukee Madison 80, Milwaukee Arts 74
NE Wis. Christian Home School 62, Sevastopol 56
New London 60, Green Bay West 47
Niagara 61, Wausaukee 37
Nicolet 75, Hartford Union 57
Northland Lutheran 53, Valley Christian 33
Oconto 91, Menominee Indian 54
Onalaska 79, Chippewa Falls 47
Oostburg 69, Mishicot 25
Parkview 73, Johnson Creek 28
Platteville 65, Deerfield 59
Potosi 72, Iowa-Grant 51
Ripon 86, North Fond du Lac 65
Southwestern 65, Lancaster 46
Sparta 75, Arcadia 60
Suring 49, Lena 33
Turner 67, Milw. Washington 30
Two Rivers 73, Ozaukee 58
Valders 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52
Waterford 47, Oak Creek 36
Waterloo 71, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62
Watertown Luther Prep 55, Randolph 46
Waukesha South 71, Kettle Moraine 63
Wayland Academy 78, Lourdes Academy 69
Westfield Area 70, Montello 30
Weyauwega-Fremont 61, Manawa 59
Wisconsin Dells 64, Black River Falls 42
Wisconsin Heights 46, Parkview 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
