The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton North 69, Neenah 49

Aquinas 65, Poynette 50

Belleville 62, Darlington 60

Bloomer 51, Boyceville 39

Brillion 81, Two Rivers 55

Cambridge 57, Jefferson 37

Eastbrook Academy 89, Cristo Rey Jesuit 52

Elk Mound 49, Altoona 28

Janesville Parker 59, Sun Prairie 50

Kaukauna 91, Kenosha Indian Trail 49

Kimberly 50, Hudson 34

McDonell Central 83, Colfax 65

McFarland 59, Evansville 20

New London 60, Green Bay West 47

Nicolet 75, Hartford Union 57

Northland Lutheran 53, Valley Christian 33

Parkview 73, Johnson Creek 28

Platteville 65, Deerfield 59

Ripon 86, North Fond du Lac 65

Turner 67, Milw. Washington 30

Valders 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52

Waterford 47, Oak Creek 36

Waukesha South 71, Kettle Moraine 63

Weyauwega-Fremont 61, Manawa 59

Wisconsin Heights 46, Parkview 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..