The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton North 69, Neenah 49
Aquinas 65, Poynette 50
Belleville 62, Darlington 60
Bloomer 51, Boyceville 39
Brillion 81, Two Rivers 55
Cambridge 57, Jefferson 37
Eastbrook Academy 89, Cristo Rey Jesuit 52
Elk Mound 49, Altoona 28
Janesville Parker 59, Sun Prairie 50
Kaukauna 91, Kenosha Indian Trail 49
Kimberly 50, Hudson 34
McDonell Central 83, Colfax 65
McFarland 59, Evansville 20
New London 60, Green Bay West 47
Nicolet 75, Hartford Union 57
Northland Lutheran 53, Valley Christian 33
Parkview 73, Johnson Creek 28
Platteville 65, Deerfield 59
Ripon 86, North Fond du Lac 65
Turner 67, Milw. Washington 30
Valders 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52
Waterford 47, Oak Creek 36
Waukesha South 71, Kettle Moraine 63
Weyauwega-Fremont 61, Manawa 59
Wisconsin Heights 46, Parkview 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..