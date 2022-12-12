The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antigo 55, Medford Area 48

Arcadia 54, Viroqua 28

Assumption 46, Edgar 34

Belmont 51, Barneveld 32

Belmont 86, Argyle 16

Brookfield East 75, Germantown 49

Chilton 51, Two Rivers 40

Colfax 47, Durand 39

Columbus 64, Cambridge 33

Edgewood 67, Mount Horeb 44

Franklin 79, Racine Park 16

Hartford Union 70, Nicolet 44

Independence 49, Greenwood 40

Manawa 64, Weyauwega-Fremont 48

Manitowoc Lincoln 72, Mukwonago 46

McFarland 85, Evansville 37

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Viroqua 41

Mishicot 43, Reedsville 19

Neenah 64, Appleton North 32

New Glarus 76, Brodhead 56

Nicolet 49, Waukesha South 35

Oakfield 63, Watertown Luther Prep 53

Oakfield 66, Horicon 30

Omro 71, North Fond du Lac 59

Oneida Nation 43, Gresham Community 41

Phillips 74, Prentice 19

Regis 64, Plum City 32

Ripon 44, Winneconne 43

Sevastopol 53, Southern Door 51

Sevastopol 55, Roncalli 37

Somerset 53, Saint Croix Central 32

South Milwaukee 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 36

Sun Prairie 82, Beloit Memorial 43

Union Grove 67, Waterford 32

Unity 47, Northwood 36

Valders 68, Cedar Grove-Belgium 53

Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 22

Waukesha West 68, Trinity Academy 38

Waupun 44, Berlin 23

Wonewoc-Center 60, Coulee Christian-Providence 23

