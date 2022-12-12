By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Millions of people in the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest are bracing for blizzard-like conditions from a massive storm blowing across the country. States farther to the south including Texas and Louisiana are being warned of the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes from the same weather system. “This is a ‘we are not kidding’ kind of storm,” the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says. The state’s Department of Transportation says portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 through South Dakota are expected to be closed by mid-morning Tuesday due to “freezing rain, substantial snow totals, low visibility, drifting snow and high winds.”

