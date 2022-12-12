GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin 19-year-old has appealed his conviction of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2018 death of a 7-year-old who was beaten, forced to carry a 44-pound log and buried in the snow before he died. WLUK-TV reports that Damian Hauschultz was 14 years old when he supervised Ethan Hauschultz’’s punishment at their Manitowoc County home. Damian Hauschultz, of Mishicot, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in the 2018 death of Ethan Hauschultz. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison plus 10 years of extended supervision. He appealed on Friday, arguing he should have been read his Miranda rights by police.

