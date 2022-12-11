IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored seven of his 21 points in overtime and Wisconsin rallied to beat Iowa 78-75 in the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Conference opener. Wahl sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Badgers (8-2, 2-0). Connor Essegian scored 14 with six rebounds. Steven Crowl pitched in with 12 points, six boards and seven assists. Chucky Hepburn contributed 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Patrick McCaffery topped the Hawkeyes (7-3) with 24 points. Older brother Connor McCaffrey finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Tony Perkins added 17 points, while Filip Rebraca scored 10 with eight rebounds.

