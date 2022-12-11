MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Postal Service employee who was killed recently while he was delivering the mail in Wisconsin is being remembered for his positive and caring attitude. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Chicago confirmed Aundre Cross was the worker who was shot and killed Friday evening on the north side of Milwaukee. Before transferring to his current route, Cross delivered mail to the New Pitts Mortuary in the Franklin Heights neighborhood. Mortuary owner Michelle Pitts said she is devastated over Cross’ death. A former co-worker said the 44-year-old Cross had four children. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.