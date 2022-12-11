The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 48, Highland 34

Alma/Pepin 46, Wabasha-Kellogg, Minn. 13

Almond-Bancroft 60, Johnson Creek 22

Amery 73, Northwestern 62

Blair-Taylor 89, De Soto 24

Brown Deer 71, Racine Lutheran 58

Burlington 51, Janesville Parker 33

Coleman 70, Appleton West 68

De Pere 72, West Bend West 40

Dominican 80, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 37

Edgerton 62, Lake Mills 49

Hartford Union 70, Fond du Lac 59

Hartford Union 70, North Fond du Lac 59

Kickapoo 47, Cashton 42

Laconia 55, Randolph 50

Laona-Wabeno 62, Gibraltar 27

Madison La Follette 57, Janesville Parker 39

Martin Luther 67, Racine St. Catherine’s 46

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Viroqua 42

Middleton 90, Beloit Memorial 51

Monona Grove 59, Fort Atkinson 24

Muskego 53, Kenosha Tremper 44

New Berlin Eisenhower 59, Wilmot Union 22

Nicolet 49, Waukesha South 35

Oneida Nation 43, Gresham Community 41

Oregon 77, Monroe 29

Osceola 73, Ashland 38

Plymouth 52, Sheboygan South 48

Potosi/Cassville 48, Wauzeka-Steuben 47

Reedsburg Area 41, Sauk Prairie 35

Roncalli 38, Kohler 33

Siren 62, Washburn 21

Stoughton 63, Milton 59

Sun Prairie West 77, Sun Prairie 46

Superior 70, Hibbing, Minn. 34

The Prairie School 80, Saint Thomas More 53

Three Lakes 48, Suring 40

Turner 49, Williams Bay 31

Valders 68, Cedar Grove-Belgium 53

Verona Area 66, Madison Memorial 20

Waukesha West 68, River Forest Trinity, Ill. 38

___

