MILWAUKEE — Elijah Jamison had 19 points in Milwaukee’s 92-63 win over North Park. Jamison also contributed six assists for the Panthers (8-4). Keon Edwards scored 15 points. Markeith Browning II added 12 points and six rebounds. Jordan Boyd finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings.

